Facing economic crisis, Sri Lanka seeks additional $1 bln credit line from India
Sri Lanka has sought an additional credit line of $1 billion from India to import essentials amid its worst economic crisis in decades, two sources said on Monday, as the Indian foreign minister began talks with the government of its neighbor.
Sri Lanka faces an economic crisis as it struggles to pay for essential imports of food and fuel after a 70 percent drop in foreign exchange reserves since January 2020 led to a currency devaluation and efforts to seek help from global lenders.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
New Delhi has indicated it would meet the request for the new line, to be used for importing essential items such as rice, wheat flour, pulses, sugar, and medicines, said one of the sources briefed on the matter.
“Sri Lanka has requested an additional $1 billion credit line from India for imports of essentials,” the second source said. “This will be on top of the $1 billion credit line already pledged by India.”
Both sources declined to be identified as the discussions were confidential.
The finance and foreign ministries of Sri Lanka, as well as India’s foreign ministry, did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.
Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa signed the earlier credit line of $1 billion in the Indian capital of New Delhi this month to help pay for critical imports by the Indian Ocean island nation.
Read more: Sri Lanka restricts ‘luxuries’ as forex crisis worsens
-
Two men collapse, die in Sri Lanka while waiting in queues for fuelSri Lankan police said on Sunday two men collapsed and died while waiting in separate queues to secure fuel amid sky-rocketing prices leading to ... World News
-
Sri Lanka cancels school exams over paper shortageSri Lanka cancelled exams for millions of school students as the country ran out of printing paper with Colombo short on dollars to finance imports, ... World News
-
Sri Lanka to begin official talks with IMF next month as fiscal crisis worsensSri Lanka will start official talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) next month, a cabinet spokesman said on Tuesday, as the government ... Economy
-
Struggling Sri Lanka hit by sharp fuel price hikesSri Lanka’s largest private fuel retailer hiked diesel prices more than 40 percent on Friday, compounding the hardship for ordinary people in the ... World News
-
Sri Lanka restricts ‘luxuries’ as forex crisis worsensSri Lanka on Wednesday tightened restrictions on a wide range of imports from whisky to kitchen appliances as a foreign exchange shortage pushed the ... Economy
-
Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa bans strikes as unions cripple hospitalsSri Lanka's president banned strikes in the health and electricity sectors on Saturday as trade union action that has crippled state-run hospitals ... World News