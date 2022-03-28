Top Lebanese prosecutor overturns decision barring banks from shipping money
Lebanon’s top prosecutor on Monday overturned a judicial decision that last week instructed customs authorities to prevent six banks from moving money out of the country, a senior judicial source and a lawyer told Reuters.
Last week’s decision by Judge Ghada Aoun prompted the banking association to warn that the financial institutions -- including some of Lebanon’s biggest -- would be cut off from their correspondents abroad, saying this would prevent trade.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Judge Aoun’s decision applied to Bank Audi, Bank of Beirut, Creditbank, SGBL, Blom Bank, and Bankmed -- all of which had their assets frozen in separate judicial actions by Judge Aoun this month as she investigates transactions by the six lenders.
She has also banned the heads of their boards from travel.
She has not charged any of the parties mentioned with any
crime.
In Monday’s ruling, public prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat reversed Judge Aoun’s decision, the source said.
Sakher Hachem, the lawyer who presented the request asking that the decision be overturned, said Oueidat had informed the customs authorities, border authorities and banks that they can ship money normally.
Banks last week staged a two-day strike in protest against what they called arbitrary judicial decisions.
The banking system has been paralyzed with most depositors frozen out of US dollar accounts since Lebanon’s financial system collapsed in 2019, one of the world’s sharpest-ever economic meltdowns.
Read more:
EU says $132 million in Lebanese assets frozen over money laundering concerns
Lebanese MPs once again fail to adopt capital controls
-
Lebanon banks to sell dollars at approved rate starting March 28: Central bankLebanese banks will be allowed to sell the local currency for US dollars and vice-versa starting March 28, on the basis of the rate determined by the ... Banking & Finance
-
US announces $64 mln in emergency food aid for struggling Lebanon“This situation is exacerbated by Putin’s war against Ukraine due to Lebanon’s reliance on imported wheat, primarily from Ukraine,” the US Embassy said. Middle East
-
IMF to send teams to Lebanon, Tunisia this monthThe IMF will send staff to Lebanon and Tunisia this month to further discussions on new financial aid programs for the countries, a fund spokesman ... Economy
-
Lebanon judge arrests central bank head’s brotherA Lebanese judge on Thursday arrested the brother of Central Bank governor Riad Salameh, both of whom are suspected of embezzlement and money ... Middle East
-
Lebanon judge issues travel ban for Creditbank chairman Tarek KhalifeA Lebanese judge Thursday issued a travel ban for Creditbank Chairman Tarek Khalife and froze all the bank’s assets including properties and vehicles ... Middle East
-
Lebanon cabinet approves electricity reform planLebanon’s cabinet on Wednesday approved a plan to reform and restructure the country’s crippled electricity sector, a main condition of Western donors ... Middle East
-
Lebanon’s Fransabank shuts all branches after judicial orderLebanon’s Fransabank closed all of its branches on Wednesday after a judicial order and said it would be unable to meet client demands, including ... Banking & Finance
-
Lebanon judge freezes assets of five banks and members of their boards: DocumentA Lebanese judge froze the assets of five top banks and members of their boards while she investigates transactions they undertook with the country’s ... Middle East
-
Lebanon central bank denies halting operations on exchange platformLebanon’s central bank on Wednesday denied its official foreign exchange platform had halted operations, after the value of the country’s pound sank ... Middle East