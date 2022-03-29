Saudi Arabia records net FDI growth of 257.2 percent in 2021: Report

Net foreign direct investment in Saudi Arabia grew 257.2 percent in 2021, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday, citing an investment ministry report.

Real GDP grew 7 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of last year and 6.7 percent in the fourth quarter, it added.

The wholesale and retail sector continued to dominate foreign investment license issuances, SPA reported, posting 1,481 new licenses during the second half of 2021.

The manufacturing and construction sectors claimed the second-and third-highest number of new licenses, according to SPA.

