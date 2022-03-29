Turkish lira firms, stocks rise after progress in Russia-Ukraine talks at Istanbul
Turkish lira firmed some 2 percent against the US dollar on Tuesday after Turkey said significant progress was made at talks between Russia and Ukraine delegations, held in Istanbul on Tuesday.
The lira traded at 14.5830 against the dollar by 1302 GMT after firming to as much as 14.55 from around 14.83 before the talks.
The bluechip share index BIST100 and transportation index rose 1.74 percent and 7.62 percent respectively.
Russia promised at peace talks to drastically scale down its military operations around Kyiv and the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, while Ukraine proposed neutral status with international guarantees to protect it from attack.
