World Bank approves $341 mln loan to support Turkey’s ‘green’ agriculture
The World Bank said on Wednesday it had approved a loan of $341.27 million as part of a project to support Turkey’s agricultural sector and encourage the use of “climate-smart technologies.”
The project aims to improve collection and use of information on 14 million hectares of soil and land, enhance disease surveillance in animals and help reduce carbon emissions, the World Bank said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Agricultural expansion in Turkey is creating significant environmental and climate pressure due to the inefficient use of land, water, and energy, while accounting for more than 13 percent of Turkey’s greenhouse gas emissions, it said.
“We hope this partnership will contribute to putting the agriculture sector on a more competitive and sustainable growth path and help Turkey achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2053,” said Auguste Kouame, World Bank Country Director for Turkey.
Turkey ratified the Paris climate agreement late last year, and has said it aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2053.
Read more: Erdogan calls on UAE’s private sector to invest in Turkey
-
Turkish lira firms, stocks rise after progress in Russia-Ukraine talks at IstanbulTurkish lira firmed some 2 percent against the US dollar on Tuesday after Turkey said significant progress was made at talks between Russia and ... Economy
-
Turkey could become high-income country in five years: World BankPlummeting oil prices is seen as an opportunity for Ankara Economy
-
Erdogan calls on UAE’s private sector to invest in TurkeyTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged private companies from the United Arab Emirates to invest in Turkey following a long period of regional ... Gulf
-
UAE, Turkey sign 13 agreements during Erdogan’s meeting with Mohammed bin ZayedThe UAE and Turkey signed 13 cooperation agreements covering various sectors including defense and trade, during Turkish President Recep Tayyip ... Gulf
-
Turkey, UAE sign FX swap deal worth $5 billionTurkey signed a $4.9 billion currency swap agreement with the UAE, boosting dwindling foreign-exchange reserves depleted by the country’s financial ... Banking & Finance
-
Turkey, UAE say they want deeper cooperation, trade after Dubai talksTurkey and the United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday they aim to deepen cooperation after talks in Dubai between the Turkish foreign minister and the ... Gulf