Turkish inflation hits fresh record at 61.1 percent last month

Turkey’s inflation hit a new record in March, official data showed Monday, driven up by the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and soaring energy prices.
Consumer prices accelerated to 61.14 percent at an annual rate, up from 54.4 percent in February, according to the statistics agency.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The weakening lira and the rising cost of living has become a major source of public discontent in Turkey as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces an election next year.
The currency was stable following the latest inflation data, trading at 14.7 lira against the dollar and 16.2 lira against euro.
The war in its Black Sea neighborhood has had a major impact on Turkey as Russia is a key supplier of energy while Ukraine ships wheat. Turkish tourism industry also mainly relies on Russian tourists.
While countries around the world are facing rising inflation, Turkey’s problems have also been affected by Erdogan’s unorthodox economic approach.
The Turkish leader rejects the idea that inflation should be fought by hiking the main interest rate, which he believes causes prices to grow even higher -- the exact opposite of conventional economic thinking.
In January, Erdogan changed the head of the state statistics agency.
Turkish media reported that he was unhappy with the inflation figures it published while the opposition believes that the official figures grossly underestimate the reality.
Read more:
Turkish lira firms, stocks rise after progress in Russia-Ukraine talks at Istanbul
World Bank approves $341 mln loan to support Turkey’s ‘green’ agriculture
ADQ, Turkey Wealth Fund launch $300 mln VC fund to invest in innovative startups
-
Turkish lira firms, stocks rise after progress in Russia-Ukraine talks at IstanbulTurkish lira firmed some 2 percent against the US dollar on Tuesday after Turkey said significant progress was made at talks between Russia and ... Economy
-
Turkey says gas pipeline with Israel not possible in short termA potential gas pipeline project between Turkey and Israel is not possible in the short-term and building an alternative system to cut dependence on ... Energy
-
World Bank approves $341 mln loan to support Turkey’s ‘green’ agricultureThe World Bank said on Wednesday it had approved a loan of $341.27 million as part of a project to support Turkey’s agricultural sector and encourage ... Economy
-
Turkey faces risks acting as sanctions ‘safe haven’ for RussiansSince Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked a flurry of Western sanctions on Moscow, at least one oligarch and thousands of other Russians have arrived ... World News
-
Turkey could be among countries to offer Ukraine security guarantees: KyivTurkey is among countries that could offer Kyiv security guarantees as part of any deal with Russia to end the war in Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian ... World News
-
Turkey, Russia could implement local currency solution in tourism: ReportTurkey and Russia may implement a solution that allows tourism revenues to be paid in local currencies, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was ... Economy
-
‘Nothing can be done’ about placing sanctions on Russia: Turkey’s ErdoganTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that “nothing can be done” about placing sanctions on Russia due to Turkey’s energy needs, Reuters reports ... Middle East
-
ADQ, Turkey Wealth Fund launch $300 mln VC fund to invest in innovative startupsADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, and Turkey Wealth Fund (TWF) launched on Wednesday the Turkey Technology Fund – ADQ TWF, which ... Technology