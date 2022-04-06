.
Tunisian delegation will travel to Washington on April 18 for talks with IMF

International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside the headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, US. October 9, 2016. (File photo: Reuters)
International Monetary Fund logo seen inside the headquarters in Washington, US. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, Tunis

A Tunisian delegation will travel to Washington on April 18 for a week of talks with the International Monetary Fund, the economy minister Samid Saied said on Wednesday adding that Tunisia’s reform plan was ready.

The north African country, which is going through its deepest financial crisis yet, hopes to reach a deal with the IMF in exchange for implementing unpopular reforms including reducing subsidies and freezing wages, to avoid the collapse of its public finances.

While the powerful UGTT union has rejected proposed reforms and threatened to hold a nationwide strike, the government says it has no choice but to reach an agreement with the IMF.

Read more: IMF working with Egypt, Tunisia to offset effects of Russia-Ukraine war

