Tunisian delegation will travel to Washington on April 18 for talks with IMF
A Tunisian delegation will travel to Washington on April 18 for a week of talks with the International Monetary Fund, the economy minister Samid Saied said on Wednesday adding that Tunisia’s reform plan was ready.
The north African country, which is going through its deepest financial crisis yet, hopes to reach a deal with the IMF in exchange for implementing unpopular reforms including reducing subsidies and freezing wages, to avoid the collapse of its public finances.
While the powerful UGTT union has rejected proposed reforms and threatened to hold a nationwide strike, the government says it has no choice but to reach an agreement with the IMF.
