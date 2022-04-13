Abu Dhabi financial regulator issues discussion paper on Decentralized Finance ‘DeFi’
The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has issued a discussion paper on DeFi, which is a new way to deliver financial services through automated software protocols, according to a report by Emirates News Agency (WAM) on Wednesday.
The move aims to engage with industry practitioners and other stakeholders to explore the potential opportunities arising from DeFi, associated risks, and what a future regulatory framework may resemble.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
DeFi protocols currently offer several financial services that are analogous to traditional financial services (TradFi). While DeFi has the potential to improve efficiency in financial services, it remains at this point largely unregulated. As DeFi grows in size and the number of users, a lack of regulation could heighten risks to investors, financial institutions and the financial system.
The FSRA has issued this discussion paper to foster dialogue amongst the DeFi community, including financial institutions, digital asset businesses, and policy makers on how DeFi may be regulated. It sets out the FSRA’s views on the likely medium-term direction of DeFi, high level policy positions that the FSRA is considering adopting, and an exploration of what a DeFi regulatory framework might look like.
As part of an ongoing commitment to engage a wide range of stakeholders, the DeFi discussion paper will also be mapped as a knowledge graph within the FSRA’s digital regulations beta pilot. This will allow market participants to visualise and better grasp the concepts that link DeFi to TradFi and their implications for regulatory guidance.
Emmanuel Givanakis, CEO of the ADGM FSRA, said, “DeFi is an emerging part of the global financial ecosystem that holds the promise of delivering more efficient and tailored financial services. In order to achieve this potential, the risks arising from DeFi must be identified and appropriately addressed. We are pleased to contribute our views on DeFi and its potential future direction to the ongoing discussion in the community, in association with industry practitioners. We also look forward to collaborating and starting a dialogue with the industry that will help us make informed policy choices to address these risks and thereby realise the potential benefits of DeFi and on any future regulatory developments.”
Read more: Indian investors alarmed as crypto exchanges block transfer network
-
New blockchain-focused venture capital fund closes oversubscribed at over $100 mlnTrue Global Ventures (TGV), a venture capital firm based in Singapore, announced Wednesday that it had closed its True Global Ventures 4 Plus (TGV 4 ... Technology
-
Dubai’s DMCC launches new crypto center to leverage blockchain technologyDubai’s Multi Commodities Center (DMCC) opened a new Crypto Center to accommodate businesses operating in the blockchain and cryptographic sectors, ... Technology
-
Dubai’s metals refinery, storage hub plans Gulf’s first blockchain-backed facilityDubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) plans to create the first precious metals refinery and storage facility in the Gulf region enabled by ... Economy
-
UAE to adopt blockchain technology in ministry authentication servicesThe government of the United Arab Emirates is adopting blockchain technology in authentication services offered by the country’s Ministry of Justice, ... Technology
-
The Middle East, blockchain, and cryptocurrency – what’s happening?Blockchain technology is continuously gaining momentum as governments and organizations announce that they are adopting the technology across the ... Features
-
Blockchain to reduce cost and increase adoption of sukuk: Moody’sAdopting blockchain would give significant advantages to the sukuk, or Sharia-compliant bond, industry, Moody’s Investors Service said on ... Technology
-
Dubai integrates blockchain technology into online paymentDubai has integrated blockchain technology into its online payment portal named DubaiPay, local media reported on Sunday.Blockchain allows people or ... Economy
-
Dubai to launch ‘world’s first blockchain court’The Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) courts will reportedly launch the world's first blockchain court. The aim of this project is to find ... Technology
-
Blockchain can solve third world problems but who will bell the cat?“Is blockchain made of gold”? My wife’s rather amusing question during a random research turned out to be more than just comic ... Middle East