India likely to get normal monsoon rains in 2022, augurs well for farm growth

India is likely to receive normal monsoon rains this year, the state-run weather office said on Thursday, raising prospects of higher farm and general growth in Asia’s third-biggest economy.



Monsoon rains are expected to be 99 percent of the long-term average, the state-run India Meteorological Department said in a

statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



New Delhi defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96 percent and 104 percent of a 50-year average of 87 centimeters (35 inches) for the four-month season beginning June.



The monsoon is crucial for India’s $2.7-trillion economy, as it delivers nearly 70 percent of the rain needed by farms, besides

replenishing reservoirs and aquifers.



Nearly half of India’s farmland gets no irrigation and is dependent on the annual rains from June to September. Farming accounts for nearly 15 percent of the economy but sustains more than half of a population of 1.3 billion.

Advertisement

Read more: Australia, India sign trade deal in virtual ceremony