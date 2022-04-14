India likely to get normal monsoon rains in 2022, augurs well for farm growth
India is likely to receive normal monsoon rains this year, the state-run weather office said on Thursday, raising prospects of higher farm and general growth in Asia’s third-biggest economy.
Monsoon rains are expected to be 99 percent of the long-term average, the state-run India Meteorological Department said in a
statement.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
New Delhi defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96 percent and 104 percent of a 50-year average of 87 centimeters (35 inches) for the four-month season beginning June.
The monsoon is crucial for India’s $2.7-trillion economy, as it delivers nearly 70 percent of the rain needed by farms, besides
replenishing reservoirs and aquifers.
Nearly half of India’s farmland gets no irrigation and is dependent on the annual rains from June to September. Farming accounts for nearly 15 percent of the economy but sustains more than half of a population of 1.3 billion.
Read more: Australia, India sign trade deal in virtual ceremony
-
Chemical factory fire kills six in IndiaA fire at a chemical factory in southern India killed at least six people and injured 12, a government official said on Thursday, with more casualties ... World News
-
India willing to offer $2 bln more in aid for Sri Lanka with eye on ChinaIndia is willing to commit up to another $2 billion in financial assistance to Sri Lanka while also supporting the island nation with food and fuel, ... Economy
-
Indian investors alarmed as crypto exchanges block transfer networkBig Indian crypto exchanges CoinSwitch Kuber and WazirX have disabled rupee deposits for the purchase of cryptocurrency through a widely-used ... World News
-
Suspected state-sponsored Chinese hackers target India’s power sectorSuspected state-sponsored Chinese hackers have targeted the power sector in India in recent months as part of an apparent cyber-espionage campaign, ... Technology
-
India and Nepal restore rail links, agree on energy projectsIndia and Nepal restored passenger rail services between them on Saturday, as Kathmandu is increasingly wooed by China.Nepal has traditionally done a ... World News
-
Russia’s Lavrov lobbies India after Western emissaries make case for sanctionsRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began meetings with India’s leaders in New Delhi on Friday after seeing his Chinese counterpart earlier in the ... World News