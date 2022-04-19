.
UK plans to revoke Moscow Stock Exchange’s status as a recognized exchange

A board with the logo is on display outside the office of the Moscow Exchange in the capital city of Moscow, Russia on March 24, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters, London

Britain said on Tuesday it planned to revoke the Moscow Stock Exchange’s (MOEX) status as a recognized stock exchange in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a move which would remove some tax relief for investors.

“Revoking Moscow Stock Exchange’s recognized status sends a clear message – there is no case for new investments in Russia,” Britain’s Financial Secretary to the Treasury, Lucy Frazer, said in a statement.

Britain said the move was in response to restrictions the Bank of Russia has placed on foreign investors, citing a February 28 ban by the exchange which prevented brokers from selling assets at the instruction of non-Russian residents.

Britain’s HMRC tax authority has launched a two-week consultation on the move, inviting comment from interested parties before the terms were finalized.

“We’ve designed the revocation order in such a way that investors should experience no change in respect of their pre-existing investments on MOEX,” HMRC said.

