Sri Lanka in talks with China for another loan to cover earlier debts
Sri Lanka’s government said on Tuesday it is discussing obtaining another loan from Beijing to repay some of its debt to Chinese banks after China told the nearly bankrupt island nation it was not in favor of restructuring the existing loans.
Sri Lanka has nearly $7 billion in foreign debt due for repayment this year and will need to repay $ 25 billion over the next five years.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
A severe shortage of foreign exchange means the country l acks money to buy imported goods, leading to shortages of food, fuel and other essentials. The economic crisis has brought weeks of protests across the country calling for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation.
Government spokesman Nalaka Godahewa said Beijing was balking at restructuring Sri Lanka’s debt because it does not want to set that precedent. He told reporters the finance ministry will announce details of discussions with China later.
Earlier this month, the government said it was suspending repayment of foreign loans pending negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a loan restructuring plan.
Sri Lanka’s debt problems are partly because it built infrastructure like a port, airport, and road networks using Chinese loans, but the projects are not making money.
Rajapaksa had asked Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who visited Sri Lanka in January, to restructure those loans.
Central Bank figures show existing Chinese loans to Sri Lanka total around $3.38 billion, not including loans to state-owned businesses, which are accounted for separately and thought to be substantial.
Read more: World Bank readies Sri Lanka aid package, IMF calls loan talks ‘fruitful’
-
World Bank readies Sri Lanka aid package, IMF calls loan talks ‘fruitful’The International Monetary Fund said on Saturday it held “fruitful technical discussions” with Sri Lanka on its loan request, while the World Bank ... World News
-
First killing by police in Sri Lanka protestsSri Lanka police shot dead one man and wounded 10 others on Tuesday in the first fatal clash with demonstrators protesting the island nation’s ... World News
-
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka, India revive talks to link electric gridsIndia and Sri Lanka have resumed talks on linking their electricity grids, officials told Reuters on Tuesday, a step that could aid New Delhi’s goal ... World News
-
Sri Lankan president’s powers to be reduced: Prime ministerSri Lanka’s prime minister said Tuesday the constitution will be changed to clip presidential powers and empower Parliament as protesters continued to ... World News
-
Sri Lanka’s President Rajapaksa expands cabinet ahead of IMF talksSri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa expanded his cabinet with 17 new ministers on Monday, but they did not include members of his family who were ... World News
-
Sri Lanka fuel prices up ahead of IMF talksA key fuel retailer in Sri Lanka raised prices by up to 35 percent on Monday as the cash-strapped government was set to open crucial bailout talks ... Energy
-
Sri Lanka stock exchange to halt for five days amid economic crisisSri Lanka’s securities commission ordered the Colombo Stock Exchange to be halted next week to give investors time to digest the country’s economic ... World News
-
Sri Lankan protesters mark new year near president’s office demanding his resignationSri Lankans shared milk rice and oil cakes to celebrate their traditional new year on Thursday opposite the president’s office, where they camped out ... World News
-
Sri Lanka to temporarily suspend foreign debt payments: Central bank governorSri Lanka will temporarily suspend foreign debt payments to avoid a hard default, the central bank governor said on Tuesday, with its limited foreign ... World News
-
India willing to offer $2 bln more in aid for Sri Lanka with eye on ChinaIndia is willing to commit up to another $2 billion in financial assistance to Sri Lanka while also supporting the island nation with food and fuel, ... Economy