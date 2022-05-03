US SEC ramps up to curb crypto fraud by adding 20 employees
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Tuesday it will add 20 positions to its enforcement unit for crypto markets in its push to curb fraudulent activities in the hot digital space.
The securities regulator said the division will be renamed the “Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit” and will have a total of 50
employees.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“By nearly doubling the size of this key unit, the SEC will be better equipped to police wrongdoing in the crypto markets while continuing to identify disclosure and controls issues with respect to cybersecurity,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler said.
The SEC said the revamped unit will focus on preventing fraud that uses crypto asset offerings, crypto asset exchanges, crypto asset lending and staking products, decentralized finance platforms, non-fungible tokens, and stablecoins.
Much of crypto trading is based in offshore jurisdictions and operates in a regulatory gray area, with no centralized system of oversight. Trading can bypass the traditional gatekeepers of finance, such as banks and exchanges.
The expanded SEC oversight comes after Gensler in April said the agency was weighing how it could extend investor protections afforded to users of exchanges and alternative trading platforms. Crypto trading platforms could also be covered, he said.
Read more: US’s Yellen calls for crypto govt regulation to reduce risks, fraud
-
How crypto giant Binance built ties to a Russian FSB-linked agencyIn April 2021, Russia’s financial intelligence unit met in Moscow with the regional head of Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange. The Russians ... Features
-
Crypto fund founder Cheong warns industry on N. Korean cyberattacksAll prominent cryptocurrency organizations are probably being targeted by North Korean hackers and should strengthen their cybersecurity, according to ... Technology
-
Indian investors alarmed as crypto exchanges block transfer networkBig Indian crypto exchanges CoinSwitch Kuber and WazirX have disabled rupee deposits for the purchase of cryptocurrency through a widely-used ... World News
-
US’s Yellen calls for crypto govt regulation to reduce risks, fraudTreasury Secretary Janet Yellen says more government regulation is needed to police the proliferation of cryptocurrency and other digital assets and ... World News
-
Scamming revenues rose 82 pct in 2021 to $7.8 bln worth of stolen crypto: ExpertScamming revenues rose by 82 percent in 2021 to $7.8 billion worth of stolen cryptocurrency, an expert told Al Arabiya English, with Russia-based ... Technology