Foreign investment in Tunisia up 73 pct in first quarter, says agency
Foreign investments in Tunisia rose by 73 percent in the first three months of 2022 compared to the same period a year earlier, the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency reported, according to Tunisia’s state news agency.
The European Union said in March it planned to lend 450 million euros ($475 million) to support Tunisia’s budget and said it would invest 4 billion euros in coming years.
The North African country has been seeking international help to support its strained public finances.
