Ukraine grain exports halve so far in May from year ago: Farm ministry
Ukraine’s grain exports have more than halved so far in May from the same period a year ago, although at just under 300,000 tonnes they are similar to the whole of March, the first full month of Russia’s invasion, agriculture ministry data shows.
Ukraine exported 667,000 tonnes in the same period of May 2021. The country exported up to 6 million tonnes of grain a month before Russia invaded the country in February.
The ministry data showed on Thursday Ukraine has exported 46.17 million tonnes so far in the 2021/22 July-June season,
versus 39.65 million a season earlier.
The ministry said May’s volume included 284,000 tonnes of corn, 8,000 tonnes of barley and 6,000 tonnes of wheat. It did not say how grain was delivered.
Senior agriculture officials have said Ukraine exported up to 300,000 tonnes of grain in March and 1.09 million tonnes in April.
The ministry said 2021/22 export volumes included 18.53 million tonnes of wheat, 21.50 million tonnes of corn and 5.68 million tonnes of barley.
Ukraine, a major agricultural producer, used to export most of its goods through seaports but has been forced by Russia’s invasion to export by train via its western border or via its small Danube River ports.
