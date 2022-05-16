.
Tunisia economy grows by 2.4 pct in Q1 2022

Freight wagons are seen at the train station in Tunis, Tunisia November 16, 2017. (Reuters)
Reuters

Published:

Tunisia’s economy grew by 2.4 percent in the first quarter of this year, driven by growth in the tourism and agriculture sectors, the state statistics institute said on Monday.

In the same period last year, the economy contracted by 1.8 percent.

The government expects the economy to grow 2.6 percent this year after 2021 growth of 3.1 percent.

The tourism sector expanded by 11.2 percent and agriculture was up 3.3 percent in the first quarter of this year.

