Tunisia economy grows by 2.4 pct in Q1 2022

Tunisia’s economy grew by 2.4 percent in the first quarter of this year, driven by growth in the tourism and agriculture sectors, the state statistics institute said on Monday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
In the same period last year, the economy contracted by 1.8 percent.
The government expects the economy to grow 2.6 percent this year after 2021 growth of 3.1 percent.
The tourism sector expanded by 11.2 percent and agriculture was up 3.3 percent in the first quarter of this year.
Read more:
Thousands in Tunisia protest against president, demand democratic return
Tunisia denies report of former PM Jebali's arrest
Tunisia to raise prices of some foodstuffs following protests by farmers
-
Thousands in Tunisia protest against president, demand democratic returnThousands of Tunisians protested on Sunday against President Kais Saied, demanding a return to the normal democratic order and rejecting his ... North Africa
-
Tunisia denies report of former PM Jebali's arrestTunisia's interior ministry on Thursday denied that former prime minister Hamadi Jebali had been arrested, contradicting a report from his old party ... North Africa
-
Tunisia to raise prices of some foodstuffs following protests by farmersTunisia will raise the prices of some foods including milk, eggs and poultry this week, the agriculture minister said, following protests by farmers ... Economy