Tunisia economy grows by 2.4 pct in Q1 2022

Tunisia’s economy grew by 2.4 percent in the first quarter of this year, driven by growth in the tourism and agriculture sectors, the state statistics institute said on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

In the same period last year, the economy contracted by 1.8 percent.

The government expects the economy to grow 2.6 percent this year after 2021 growth of 3.1 percent.

The tourism sector expanded by 11.2 percent and agriculture was up 3.3 percent in the first quarter of this year.

Read more:

Thousands in Tunisia protest against president, demand democratic return

Tunisia denies report of former PM Jebali's arrest

Tunisia to raise prices of some foodstuffs following protests by farmers