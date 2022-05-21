Egypt expects Suez Canal revenues to hit $7 bln by end of fiscal year: Minister
Egypt expects the Suez Canal's revenues to reach about $7 billion by the end of the current fiscal year, finance minister Mohamed Maait said on Saturday.
Tourism revenues are expected to reach between $10 billion and $12 billion by then, despite the Ukrainian crisis, he added. Egypt's fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The canal is the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia and one of the Egyptian government's main sources of foreign currency.
Read more:
Suez Canal records highest ever monthly revenue in April
-
Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority cancels rebate granted to LNG carriers as of March 15Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority canceled the rebate granted to liquefied natural gas carriers passing through the canal starting from March 15, it said ... Economy
-
Suez Canal records highest ever monthly revenue in AprilEgypt’s Suez Canal recorded its highest monthly revenue to date in April, reaping $629 million in ship transit fees, the authority managing the ... Middle East
-
Work to widen Egypt’s Suez Canal is underwayWork is underway to expand the two-way section of the Suez canal to 82 km (51 miles) from 72 km, the chairman of the authority managing the Egyptian ... Middle East