Egypt’s private sector to sell green bonds to fund eco-friendly projects

General view of hotels, banks and office buildings by the Nile River in Cairo, Egypt January 28, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
General view of hotels, banks and office buildings by the Nile River in Cairo, Egypt. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Egyptian private sector plans to sell $120 million to $200 million in green bonds to fund eco-friendly projects, Planning Minister Hala al-Saeed said on her ministry’s Facebook page.

She did not specify a timescale for these issues, which will come on top of $750 million in green bonds the government has already sold to fund mainly clean transport projects.

The government is looking actively to fund a series of megaprojects announced over the last few years, including a $60
billion new administrative capital city, a $23 billion highspeed rail network and a $25 billion nuclear power station.

Read more: Egypt PM Madbouly says aiming to boost private sector investments

