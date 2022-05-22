Egypt’s private sector to sell green bonds to fund eco-friendly projects
The Egyptian private sector plans to sell $120 million to $200 million in green bonds to fund eco-friendly projects, Planning Minister Hala al-Saeed said on her ministry’s Facebook page.
She did not specify a timescale for these issues, which will come on top of $750 million in green bonds the government has already sold to fund mainly clean transport projects.
The government is looking actively to fund a series of megaprojects announced over the last few years, including a $60
billion new administrative capital city, a $23 billion highspeed rail network and a $25 billion nuclear power station.
Read more: Egypt PM Madbouly says aiming to boost private sector investments
