Abu Dhabi-based petrochemicals firm Borouge’s IPO book covered: Bookrunners

Books for the initial public offering of Abu Dhabi-headquartered petrochemicals firm Borouge were covered in about an hour after opening, a bookrunner on the deal said.



Borouge is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Austria’s Borealis.



ADNOC declined to comment.

