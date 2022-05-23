.
Abu Dhabi-based petrochemicals firm Borouge’s IPO book covered: Bookrunners

General view of the Borouge petrochemical facility at ADNOC's Ruwais Industrial Complex in Ruwais, United Arab Emirates May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Reuters

Books for the initial public offering of Abu Dhabi-headquartered petrochemicals firm Borouge were covered in about an hour after opening, a bookrunner on the deal said.

Borouge is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Austria’s Borealis.

ADNOC declined to comment.

