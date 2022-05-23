Abu Dhabi’s Borouge petrochem firm secures anchor investors including India’s Adani
Abu Dhabi-headquartered petrochemicals firm Borouge said on Monday it secured seven cornerstone investors, including India’s wealthy Adani family for its $2 billion initial public offering (IPO).
The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Borealis’ joint venture set the offer price for its IPO at 2.45 dirhams ($0.67) a share, which implies an equity value of $20 billion, it said in a statement.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Borouge said it secured a total commitment of about $570 million from Abu Dhabi state holding firm ADQ, the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, the Emirates Investment Authority, India’s Adani family and entities controlled by International Holding Company, Multiply Group, and Alpha Dhabi.
Books for the initial public offering were covered in about an hour after opening, a bookrunner on the deal said. ADNOC declined to comment.
The company, whose products are used in items such as cars and food packaging, said last week that its offering will consist of approximately 3 billion existing shares, representing 10 percent of the company’s issued share capital.
Gulf oil producers are following in the footsteps of Abu Dhabi with plans to raise tens of billions of dollars through sales of stakes in energy assets, capitalizing on a rebound in crude prices to attract foreign investors.
Read more: ADNOC and Borealis to float 10 pct stake of joint venture polymer giant Borouge
-
ADNOC and Borealis to float 10 pct stake of joint venture polymer giant BorougeAbu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), together with its long-standing partner Borealis AG, announced on Wednesday an intention to float 10 percent ... Economy
-
Abu Dhabi-based petrochemicals firm Borouge’s IPO book covered: BookrunnersBooks for the initial public offering of Abu Dhabi-headquartered petrochemicals firm Borouge were covered in about an hour after opening, a bookrunner ... Economy
-
UAE’s ADNOC acquires 25 percent stake in Borealis: StatementThe Abu Dhabi National Oil Company will acquire a 25 percent stake in Austria’s Borealis AG through UAE state investor Mubadala, the oil firm said in ... Financial Markets
-
ADNOC’s Jaber says investment in fossil fuels required to avoid disrupted marketAbu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) Chief Executive Sultan al-Jaber said on Monday that investments in oil and gas capacities were needed “to avert ... Energy
-
ADNOC Onshore to expand crude extraction projects in Bab field: TweetAbu Dhabi Company for Onshore Oil Operations (ADNOC Onshore) awarded a $227 million contract to expand its enhanced crude extraction projects from the ... Gulf