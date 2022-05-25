Iraq currency reserves expected to exceed $90 bln by year-end, boosted by oil revenue
Iraq’s currency reserves are expected to exceed $90 billion by the end of the year, from $70 billion in April, bolstered by higher oil prices, the state news agency INA cited Finance Minister Ali Allawi as saying on Wednesday.
The country’s foreign currency reserves had dropped to an “alarming” level in 2020, he said, when the COVID pandemic had caused oil prices to collapse. Iraq is a major crude oil exporter.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more: Iraq will reach oil output targets for May and June: Minister
-
Iraqi Kurdish leader rejects federal court oil and gas rulingIraqi Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Tuesday that the semi-autonomous region rejected a federal court ruling on its oil and gas ... Middle East
-
Iraq’s oil ministry aims to establish new oil company in Kurdistan regionIraq’s federal government aims to establish a new oil company in the Kurdistan region, the oil ministry said in a statement on Saturday.The aim of the ... Middle East
-
Iraq makes fresh attempt to control Kurdistan oil revenue with contract switchIraq has made a fresh attempt to control revenue from the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan by asking oil and gas firms operating there to sign new ... Energy
-
Iraq balks at greater Chinese control of its oilfieldsIraq’s oil ministry thwarted three prospective deals last year that would have handed Chinese firms more control over its oilfields and led to an ... Middle East
-
Iraq will reach oil output targets for May and June: MinisterIraq’s oil minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar said on Monday his country would reach its crude production targets for May and June.For the latest headlines, ... Middle East
-
Iraq strikes deal with Iran to secure summer gas importsIraq has agreed to pay $1.6 billion in debt to Iran by June 1 to secure a steady gas supply for power generation through the summer, its electricity ... Middle East