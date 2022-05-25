.
Iraq currency reserves expected to exceed $90 bln by year-end, boosted by oil revenue

People walk past the Central Bank of Iraq headquarters along Rashid Street in the centre of Iraq's capital Baghdad on December 22, 2020. Hundreds of angry Iraqis protest in several cities against a currency devaluation that has slashed their purchasing power amid a pandemic-fuelled economic crisis. The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) at the weekend devalued the currency by over a fifth against the US dollar, officially re-pegging the dinar at a bank rate of 1,460 to the greenback. AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP
People walk past the Central Bank of Iraq headquarters along Rashid Street in the centre of Iraq's capital Baghdad. (File photo: AFP)

Iraq’s currency reserves are expected to exceed $90 billion by the end of the year, from $70 billion in April, bolstered by higher oil prices, the state news agency INA cited Finance Minister Ali Allawi as saying on Wednesday.

The country’s foreign currency reserves had dropped to an “alarming” level in 2020, he said, when the COVID pandemic had caused oil prices to collapse. Iraq is a major crude oil exporter.

Read more: Iraq will reach oil output targets for May and June: Minister

