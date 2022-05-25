.
Oman wheat consumption covered till end 2022 with supplies from India, Australia

Supply trucks loaded with wheat wait for unloading at a port in Kandla, in the western state of Gujarat, India, May 17, 2022. (Reuters)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

Salalah Mills Co. has purchased 180,000 tonnes of Indian and Australian wheat, enough to cover Oman’s consumption until the end of the year, state news agency ONA reported citing the company’s Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Alawi Al Dhahab.

The grains cargoes should be delivered in the coming three months, he said, adding that a ship carrying 66,000 tonnes has
already left India’s Kandla port.

