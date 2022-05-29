.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Qatar central bank expects GDP growth of 3.5 pct in 2022, plans fintech licensing

  • Font
A general view of Qatar’s Central Bank in Doha. (Reuters)
A general view of Qatar’s Central Bank in Doha. (Reuters)

Qatar central bank expects GDP growth of 3.5 pct in 2022, plans fintech licensing

Reuters, Doha

Published: Updated:

Qatar’s gross domestic product (GDP) should grow 3.5 percent in 2022, Central Bank Governor Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud al-Thani told a conference on Sunday in Doha.

The energy-rich Gulf emirate plans to start licensing financial technology companies soon, he added.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Fitch Ratings in April forecast Qatar’s GDP would grow 3.2 percent in 2022, from 1.6 percent in 2021, reflecting increased output from the soccer World Cup that the country is hosting in November and December and the post-pandemic recovery.

Read more: Qatar reclaims crown from US as world’s top LNG exporter

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More