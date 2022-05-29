Qatar central bank expects GDP growth of 3.5 pct in 2022, plans fintech licensing
Qatar’s gross domestic product (GDP) should grow 3.5 percent in 2022, Central Bank Governor Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud al-Thani told a conference on Sunday in Doha.
The energy-rich Gulf emirate plans to start licensing financial technology companies soon, he added.
Fitch Ratings in April forecast Qatar’s GDP would grow 3.2 percent in 2022, from 1.6 percent in 2021, reflecting increased output from the soccer World Cup that the country is hosting in November and December and the post-pandemic recovery.
