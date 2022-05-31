India expected to receive normal monsoon rains this year in likely boost for economy
India is likely to receive normal monsoon rains in 2022, the state-run weather office said on Tuesday, the fourth straight year of normal or above normal summer rains that spur farm and overall economic growth in Asia’s third-biggest economy.
India is likely to receive 103 percent rainfall of a long-term average this year, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD), told a news conference.
The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96 percent and 104 percent of a 50-year average of 87 cm (35 inches) for the entire four month season beginning in June.
