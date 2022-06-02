UAE’s Al-Futtaim Group eyeing to invest up to $1 bln in Egypt: Cabinet statement
Dubai-based Al-Futtaim Group said it is eyeing investments in Egypt worth $700 million to $1 billion over the next three years, an Egyptian cabinet statement said on Thursday.
Gulf Arab states are channeling up to $22 billion to Egypt to help it overcome a currency crisis, the third such rescue in a decade, as analysts watch for greater exchange rate flexibility to avert future crises.
