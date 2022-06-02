.
UAE’s Al-Futtaim Group eyeing to invest up to $1 bln in Egypt: Cabinet statement

Customers shop at the Mall of Egypt, known as Mall Masr owned and operated by the Majid Al Futtaim Group in the Giza suburb in Egypt. (Reuters)
Customers shop at the Mall of Egypt, known as "Mall Masr" owned and operated by the Majid Al Futtaim Group in the Giza suburb in Egypt. (Reuters)

Reuters, Cairo

Dubai-based Al-Futtaim Group said it is eyeing investments in Egypt worth $700 million to $1 billion over the next three years, an Egyptian cabinet statement said on Thursday.

Gulf Arab states are channeling up to $22 billion to Egypt to help it overcome a currency crisis, the third such rescue in a decade, as analysts watch for greater exchange rate flexibility to avert future crises.

Read more: UAE’s Tabreed considers expansion in Egypt, Gulf markets: CEO

