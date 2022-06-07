Contract to upgrade Ohud General Hospital in Madinah awarded to Alfanar Construction

As part of the Saudi Health Ministry’s plan to renew and upgrade its hospitals across the Kingdom, a contract has been awarded to rdevelop the infrastructure for Ohud General Hospital in the city of Madina.



Alfanar Construction, the engineering, procurement & construction (EPC) division of Alfanar, announced on Tuesday day that it had been awarded a $29.7 million (SAR 109 million) contract by the Ministry of Health.



The 24-month project aims to revamp infrastructure of the 300-bed hospital.

Eng. Amer Al Ajmi, Executive Vice President at Alfanar Construction stated: “It is our pleasure to work as success partners with a prestigious entity such as the Ministry of Health. Alfanar Construction has strong credentials in infrastructure projects’ execution, and the Ohud General Hospital contract further strengthens our dominance in this area.”

He further added: “This latest success consolidates Alfanar Construction’s position in the region as a leading EPC contractor for social infrastructure projects.”

Alfanar Construction serves businesses across the digital solutions, energy, water, oil and gas, social infrastructure and healthcare sectors through its various business divisions and sub-brands.

