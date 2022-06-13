Indian rupee hits record low ahead of US rate hike worries

The Indian rupee plunged to a record low against the dollar on Monday, ahead of an expected US interest rate hike this week aimed at fighting surging inflation.
The rupee hit 78.2825 per dollar for the first time as a forecast-beating US inflation report on Friday heightened prospects for a further tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The benchmark Sensex Index slid as much as 2.1 percent as foreigners took out about $24 billion from local stocks, Bloomberg News reported.
The Indian currency has been weighed down by rising oil prices, a more aggressive Fed and by capital outflows in emerging markets as foreign investors turn risk-averse.
Central banks have adopted more hawkish policies in recent months, including in India, with the Reserve Bank hiking borrowing costs by 50 basis points last week for the second time in as many months.
The RBI earlier announced an out-of-cycle 0.4 percent rate rise in May.
India’s central bank has also been selling off foreign currency to stabilize the currency.
Inflation has also jumped in India owing the fallout from the Ukraine war, overshooting the central bank’s two-to-six percent target range from January to April.
It hit an eight-year high of 7.79 percent in April, fanned by a spike in food and fuel costs.
In May, the government banned exports of wheat, with yields already hit by a heatwave, to rein in prices.
Sugar exports were also capped to safeguard supplies, while the government cut duties on fuel and edible oils.
Read more: India expected to receive normal monsoon rains this year in likely boost for economy
-
Surprise interest rate hike by central bank in IndiaIndia’s central bank announced a surprise interest rate hike of 0.4 percentage points on Wednesday, as Asia’s third-biggest economy reels from ... Economy
-
India reiterates pitch for Elon Musk’s Tesla to make electric cars locallyIndia has once again called upon billionaire Elon Musk to manufacture Tesla Inc. cars locally instead of selling China-made electric vehicles in the ... World News
-
Iran tests new trade corridor to transfer Russian goods to IndiaIran’s state-run shipping company said it started its first transfer of Russian goods to India, using a new trade corridor that transits the Islamic ... Aviation & Transport
-
India fintech firm Mobikwik seeks to raise $100 mln after deferring planned IPOMobikwik Systems Ltd. is in talks with investors to raise as much as $100 million in equity to finance business expansion after it deferred an initial ... Technology
-
India loosens rules to promote switch to clean energyIndia has eased rules to allow commercial and industrial consumers to switch to green sources of electricity, as the nation seeks to decarbonize its ... World News
-
Rivian’s Saudi backer Abdul Latif Jameel to invest in Indian two-wheeled EVsA Saudi Arabian family-owned group that reaped billions as an early backer of electric truck-maker Rivian Automotive Inc., has made a new bet on ... Financial Markets
-
India expected to receive normal monsoon rains this year in likely boost for economyIndia is likely to receive normal monsoon rains in 2022, the state-run weather office said on Tuesday, the fourth straight year of normal or above ... Economy
-
Record renewables output helps India ease coal shortage in MayRecord green energy output reduced Indian dependence on coal in May, despite 23.5 percent growth in power demand, contributing to a rise in utilities’ ... World News