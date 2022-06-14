UAE aims to increase spending by $334.9 mln in 2022 federal budget: Twitter
The United Arab Emirates’ federal government aims to increase spending by $334.9 million (1.23 billion dirhams) in the 2022 budget, the Federal National Council said on Twitter on Tuesday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The UAE estimates revenues will be $102 million (374.98 million dirhams) higher. The increased spending will come from the federal government’s general reserves, the council added.
The UAE in October approved a 2022 federal budget of $16 billion (58.9 billion dirhams).
The federal budget accounts for only a fraction of consolidated state spending in the UAE as individual emirates such as Abu Dhabi and Dubai also have their own budgets. It is, however, an indication of official plans for the economy.
Read more:
UAE central bank expects real GDP growth to reach 4.2 percent next year: Report
UAE real GDP growth jumped to 3.8 percent in 2021, to reach 5.4 percent in 2022
UAE spent $10 billion in maritime, energy development projects under Sheikh Khalifa
-
UAE central bank expects real GDP growth to reach 4.2 percent next year: ReportThe United Arab Emirates central bank said on Wednesday it expects real GDP growth to reach 4.2 percent next year, up from its earlier forecast of 3.3 ... Gulf
-
UAE central bank expects real GDP growth to reach 4.2 percent next year: ReportThe United Arab Emirates central bank said on Wednesday it expects real GDP growth to reach 4.2 percent next year, up from its earlier forecast of 3.3 ... Gulf
-
UAE spent $10 billion in maritime, energy development projects under Sheikh KhalifaThe United Arab Emirates spent around $10 billion in energy, infrastructure and maritime development projects under the rule of the late Sheikh ... Gulf
-
UAE central bank expects real GDP growth to reach 4.2 percent next year: ReportThe United Arab Emirates central bank said on Wednesday it expects real GDP growth to reach 4.2 percent next year, up from its earlier forecast of 3.3 ... Gulf