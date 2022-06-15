.
.
.
.
Federal Reserve hikes US interest rate 0.75 points, biggest since 1994 

AFP, Washington

The US Federal Reserve announced the most aggressive interest rate increase in nearly 30 years, raising the benchmark borrowing rate by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday as it battles against surging inflation.

The Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee reaffirmed that it remains “strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective” and expects to continue to raise the key rate.

Committee members now see the rate ending the year at 3.4 percent, up from the 1.9 percent projection in March, according to the median quarterly forecast.

Developing

