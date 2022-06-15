.
Saudi May CPI up 2.2 percent year-on-year on food

Men wear protective face masks at a market after Saudi Arabia imposed a temporary lockdown on the province of Qatif following the spread of coronavirus, in Qatif. (Reuters)
Saudi Arabia’s consumer price index rose 2.2 percent in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, slowing from a 2.3 percent pace in April.

The food and beverages segment rose 4.2 percent and transport prices were up 4 percent, the General Authority for Statistics said in a statement.

“Food and beverages prices were the main driver of the inflation rate in May 2022 due to their high relative importance in the Saudi consumer basket (with a weight of 18.8 percent),” it said.

