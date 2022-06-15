Saudi May CPI up 2.2 percent year-on-year on food

Saudi Arabia’s consumer price index rose 2.2 percent in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, slowing from a 2.3 percent pace in April.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The food and beverages segment rose 4.2 percent and transport prices were up 4 percent, the General Authority for Statistics said in a statement.

“Food and beverages prices were the main driver of the inflation rate in May 2022 due to their high relative importance in the Saudi consumer basket (with a weight of 18.8 percent),” it said.

Read more:

Saudi GDP grows 9.9 percent in Q1, beating flash estimate: Official data

Vision 2030 shifts Saudi Arabia’s global perception: Report

Saudi Arabia’s economy to exceed $1 trillion for first time in history: IMF estimate