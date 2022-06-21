UAE national companies to allocate $29.9 bln for agreements with local manufacturers
State firms in the United Arab Emirates will allocate 110 billion dirhams ($30 bln) in potential purchase agreements for local manufacturers, the minister of industry and advanced technology said on Tuesday.
“This unprecedented move will contribute to creating opportunities for the growth of the national industrial sector, adding at least 6 billion dirhams annually to the GDP,” Sultan al-Jaber told a conference in the capital Abu Dhabi.
