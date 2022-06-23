India probes $4.4 bln fraud affecting consortium of 17 banks

Indian investigators said they are probing what they believe could be the country’s biggest-ever lending fraud with 17 banks allegedly cheated out of around $4.4 billion.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said it carried out raids at 12 locations in Mumbai on Wednesday and recovered “incriminating documents.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The target was Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) and two brothers, Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, who are already in custody and being investigated in several other cases of alleged fraud involving billions of dollars, reports said.
Without naming the firm, the CBI said it believes the company and its executives “cheated a consortium of banks... to the tune of 346.15 billion rupees” ($4.4 billion).
The so-called non-bank lender did so by “siphoning off” large business loans from banks into “shell companies and fictitious entities,” the CBI said in a statement.
The CBI said separate audits found “multiple instances of diversion of funds by the accused for personal benefits and falsification of books of accounts to camouflage and conceal dubious transactions.”
Neither the Wadhawan brothers nor DHFL’s parent company Piramal -- which acquired the firm following insolvency proceedings last year -- have commented.
If confirmed it would surpass the $3 billion case registered against ABG Shipyard in February, India’s biggest fraud to date.
That alleged theft by the Gujarat-based shipbuilder beats the $2 billion fugitive celebrity jeweler Nirav Modi was accused of cheating Indian banks out of in 2018.
Read more: Indian court declares tycoon Mallya a ‘fugitive economic offender’
-
India asks Interpol to issue arrest notice for billionaire jeweler Nirav ModiIndia’s federal police has asked Interpol to help locate and arrest billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi, who is at the heart of a $2-billion-plus ... Banking & Finance
-
India to auction fugitive billionaire Nirav Modi’s art collectionIndian tax authorities are hoping for a windfall with the auction on Tuesday of rare oil paintings that were once part of fugitive billionaire jeweler ... Art and culture
-
Indian court declares tycoon Mallya a ‘fugitive economic offender’Billionaire tycoon Vijay Mallya was declared a “fugitive economic offender” by an Indian court Saturday, the first businessman to be ... Economy
-
Indian govt fails to provide evidence for Mallya extradition, UK court hearsThe Indian government has failed to provide any substantial evidence to justify extraditing tycoon Vijay Mallya from Britain to face fraud charges, ... Financial Markets
-
India’s decision to list state-run insurer LIC based on ‘strong market demand’India’s decided to go ahead with state-run Life Insurance Corp’s (LIC) initial public offering (IPO) in May due to strong market demand and a “solid” ... Economy
-
India’s Reliance sets sight on luxury brand market including LV, Gucci with new mallIndian tycoon Mukesh Ambani is betting a shopping palace within a $1 billion Mumbai business showcase will tap into surging demand for Western luxury ... Fashion and beauty