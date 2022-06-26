.
Egypt’s strategic wheat reserves sufficient for 5.7 months: Supply minister

Egypt Supply Minister Ali Moselhy speaks to the media during a news conference. (File photo: Reuters)
Egypt Supply Minister Ali Moselhy speaks to the media during a news conference. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Egypt has strategic reserves of wheat sufficient for 5.7 months, Supply Minister Aly Moselhy said in a news conference on Sunday, adding that the country has procured 3.9 million tonnes of wheat in the local harvest so far.

Egypt is often the world’s biggest wheat importer.

The Minister also said that Egypt has contracted to buy 180,000 tonnes of wheat from India

He added that the strategic reserves for sugar were sufficient for more than six months and those for vegetable oils are sufficient for 6.2 months, while the country is self-sufficient for rice for 3.3 months.

Read more: Wheat can’t be ‘weapon of war’, urges lifting Ukraine block: Pope Francis

