Egypt’s Suez Canal revenue up 20.7 pct in 2021/22 to $7 bln

Egypt’s Suez Canal recorded $7 billion in revenue for the fiscal year 2021/22, up 20.7 percent from a year earlier, Suez Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabea said in a statement on Monday.

Egypt’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The canal is the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia and one of the Egyptian government’s main sources of foreign currency.

Read more:

Suez Canal records highest ever monthly revenue in April

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority cancels rebate granted to LNG carriers as of March 15



Suez Canal expansion project expected to finish in July 2023: SCA chairman