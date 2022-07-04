Egypt’s Suez Canal revenue up 20.7 pct in 2021/22 to $7 bln

Egypt’s Suez Canal recorded $7 billion in revenue for the fiscal year 2021/22, up 20.7 percent from a year earlier, Suez Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabea said in a statement on Monday.
Egypt’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.
The canal is the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia and one of the Egyptian government’s main sources of foreign currency.
