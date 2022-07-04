.
.
.
.
Turkish central bank further boosts use of lira assets as collateral, bankers say

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's Central Bank headquarters is seen in Ankara, Turkey in this January 24, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Umit Bektas//File Photo
Turkey's Central Bank headquarters is seen in Ankara, Turkey. (Reuters)

Reuters, Ankara

Published: Updated:

The Turkish central bank has taken further steps to increase the weight of lira-denominated assets in the collateral system, bankers said on Monday.

The central bank will require that a minimum of 50 percent of collateral in swap transactions will come from the domestic government bonds basket, up from 45 percent.

The discount rate for CPI-indexed securities used as collateral is raised to 50 percent from 30 percent, the bankers said.

The central bank declined to comment on the moves.

