Turkish central bank further boosts use of lira assets as collateral, bankers say
The Turkish central bank has taken further steps to increase the weight of lira-denominated assets in the collateral system, bankers said on Monday.
The central bank will require that a minimum of 50 percent of collateral in swap transactions will come from the domestic government bonds basket, up from 45 percent.
The discount rate for CPI-indexed securities used as collateral is raised to 50 percent from 30 percent, the bankers said.
The central bank declined to comment on the moves.
