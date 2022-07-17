India has a chance to escape global inflation trap, central bank says
Inflation pressures may be peaking in India, putting it on track to be the world’s fastest growing economy, according to the central bank.
India’s economy is showing signs of resilience despite fears of recession and war globally, the Reserve Bank of India said in a monthly bulletin late Saturday. Stronger agricultural activity and a pick-up in manufacturing and services point to a high-growth trajectory over the medium-term, it said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
If recent moderation in commodity prices and an easing of supply chain pressures continue, “the worst of the recent surge in inflation will be left behind, enabling the Indian economy to escape the global inflation trap,” the bank said.
“There are sparks in the wind that ignite the innate strength of the economy and set it on course to becoming the fastest growing economy in the world,” according to the bank.
India’s wholesale inflation eased from a three-decade high in June due to softening in prices of raw materials including crude and edible oils.
Higher recent rainfall and an increase in sowing activity is “raising expectations that rural demand will soon catch up with urban spending and consolidate the recovery,” the bank said. India’s June-September monsoon rains were 13 percent above average as of July 16, after hitting a deficit of 18 percent on June 17, according to India Meteorological Department.
Read more: IMF to cut global economic growth outlook ‘substantially’ at next review
-
IMF to cut global economic growth outlook ‘substantially’ at next reviewThe International Monetary Fund will cut its global economic growth outlook “substantially” in its next update, as finance chiefs grapple with a ... Economy
-
IMF chief sees ‘exceptionally uncertain’ global outlookIMF chief Kristalina Georgieva on Saturday warned officials from the Group of 20 major economies to take urgent action to combat inflation, warning ... World News
-
India’s COVID-19 vaccinations hit two billion, new infections at four-month highThe Indian government’s COVID-19 vaccinations hit 2 billion on Sunday, with booster doses underway for all adults, as daily infections hit four-month ... Coronavirus
-
Modi’s party picks governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as India Vice Presidential CandidateIndia Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party named Jagdeep Dhankhar, governor of West Bengal state, as its Vice Presidential ... World News
-
Israel to sell Haifa Port to India’s Adani Ports, Gadot group for $1.2 billionIsrael said on Thursday it will sell Haifa Port, a major trade hub on its Mediterranean coast, to winning bidders Adani Ports of India and local ... World News
-
I2U2: Israel, UAE, US, and India launch joint food security, clean energy initiativesIsrael, India, the US, and the United Arab Emirates held a meeting on Thursday to discusses joint cooperation in food security and clean energy ... Middle East
-
India’s inflation elevated at seven percent on higher food, fuel prices in JuneIndia’s consumer price gains ruled above the central bank’s target for a sixth straight month in June, signaling more interest rate hikes could be in ... Economy