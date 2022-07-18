Inflation in New Zealand hits 32-year high on rising fuel, food, and housing costs
Inflation in New Zealand rose to a 32-year high of 7.3 percent on-year in the second quarter, according to official figures released on Monday.
The main drivers were rising fuel, food and housing costs, said Stats NZ, putting inflation at a level last seen in 1990.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Supply chain issues, labor costs, and higher demand have continued to push up the cost of building a new house,” said Jason Attewell of Stats NZ. Earlier this month, New Zealand’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to its highest level in six years and warned further rises could follow.
ANZ Bank chief economist Sharon Zollner told TVNZ that there was a risk prices could go even higher.
She said that while inflation was making life hard for consumers, they were continuing to spend.
The government could not alter the global factors behind rising prices, Transport Minister Michael Wood has said, but that it could take some of the edge off inflation.
On Sunday, the government said relief measures for fuel and public transport would stay in place until January.
With New Zealand set to re-open its borders to all foreign travel from midnight on July 31, Nicola Willis, deputy leader of the opposing National Party, said allowing in more immigrants would help stem rising inflation.
Read more: New Zealand to price sheep and cow burps to cut greenhouse gases
-
Meteor flashes across sky over New Zealand capital WellingtonA burning meteor flashed across the sky over the New Zealand capital of Wellington on Thursday, with dozens of witnesses saying they saw a bright ... Life
-
New Zealand to price sheep and cow burps to cut greenhouse gasesNew Zealand on Wednesday released a draft plan to put a price on agricultural emissions in a bid to tackle one of the country’s biggest sources of ... World News
-
New Zealand PM meets Biden to discuss US Indo-Pacific strategyNew Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met US President Joe Biden on Tuesday at the White House, where their first face-to-face talks were ... World News
-
Court finds New Zealand COVID-19 border rules for citizens abroad unlawfulNew Zealand’s government acted unlawfully in operating its COVID-19 border controls, a court ruled Wednesday, saying the system had stripped citizens ... World News
-
New Zealand welcomes Australian visitors as COVID-19 curbs easeNew Zealand welcomed hundreds of travelers from Australia with emotional scenes on Wednesday as it opened its borders to its trans-Tasmanian neighbor ... Coronavirus
-
New Zealand PM Ardern in Japan to meet PM Kishida, discuss China security pactNew Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in Japan on Thursday as part of her first trip abroad in more than two years, as her government seeks to ... World News