Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Properties posts 54 percent increase in Q2 profit
Aldar Properties, the builder of Abu Dhabi’s Formula One motor racing circuit, reported a 54 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by record sales on strong local and international demand.
Profit attributable to shareholders came in at 803.99 million dirhams ($218.91 million) for the three months to June 30, compared with 520.83 million dirhams a year earlier.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Group sales in the quarter rose 33 percent to 3.12 billion dirhams.
The Abu Dhabi developer also said it signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company to acquire four commercial towers that are part of Abu Dhabi Global Market, the emirate’s international financial center.
The al-Sila, al-Sarab, al-Maqam and al-Khatem towers, which have a total net leasable area of 180,0000 square metres, are valued at 4.3 billion dirhams, it said.
Read more:
Domestic demand recovery, robust consumer spending reinvigorates Saudi retail sector
Saudi Arabia leads Middle East, Central Asia in IMF growth projections for 2022, 2023
UAE real estate market continues to flourish in second quarter
-
UAE’s Aldar Properties reports 26.5 percent Q1 profit jumpEmirati developer Aldar Properties (ALDAR.AD) on Wednesday reported a 26.5 percent increase in first-quarter profit driven by record quarterly sales ... Property
-
UAE’s Aldar Properties buys $210 million beach property in Ras Al KhaimahAbu Dhabi’s Aldar Properties, through its investment arm, has acquired the “Rixos Bab Al Bahr” beach property in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah for 770 ... Property
-
Apollo to invest $1.4 bln in Abu Dhabi developer AldarApollo Global Management will invest $1.4 billion in Abu Dhabi developer Aldar Properties, including a land joint venture and an equity investment in ... Economy