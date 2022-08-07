Oman posts 784 mln rial budget surplus for H1/2022: Report
The Omani government posted a budget surplus of 784 million rials ($2.04 billion) at the end of the first half of 2022, Oman’s state news agency reported on Sunday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Gulf Arab state’s oil revenues increased to 3.187 billion rials by the end of first half, the report added.
Public spending rose 8.6 percent to 5.94 billion rials year on year, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Sunday. Total public debt was down 2.2 billion rials from the end of last year to 18.6 billion rials, the ministry said.
Gulf oil producers have benefited from the sharp rise in oil prices, which surged past $100 a barrel after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February exacerbated concerns about disruptions to global energy supply.
Oman, rated junk by ratings agencies, bought back more than $700 million of its bonds in June, a move S&P said “supports improving metrics.”
Read more:
Dubai Metaverse Strategy aims to contribute $4 billion to economy in 5 years
Egypt's economy seen growing steadily over next three years: Poll
World Bank projects Jordanian economy to grow by 2.1 percent in 2022
-
Dubai Metaverse Strategy aims to contribute $4 billion to economy in 5 yearsDubai Metaverse Strategy will contribute $4 billion to the emirate’s economy within five years, Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed said in an ... Technology
-
Egypt's economy seen growing steadily over next three years: PollEgypt's economy will grow fairly steadily over the coming three years, with inflation gradually declining from double digits and the pound weakening ... Economy
-
World Bank projects Jordanian economy to grow by 2.1 percent in 2022Jordan's economy is projected to grow by 2.1 percent this year, with rising commodity prices, supply bottlenecks and impact of the war in the Ukraine ... Economy