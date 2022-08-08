UAE government’s operating surplus doubles thanks to oil price surge
The United Arab Emirates government’s net operating surplus more than doubled in the first quarter to 36.4 billion dirhams ($9.9 billion) as surging oil prices boosted public revenue, finance ministry data showed on Monday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
High oil prices and increased production have been a boon for the UAE’s economy this year, along with a continued recovery from the pandemic’s impact.
Government spending in the UAE rose to 87.4 billion dirhams from 73.1 billion dirhams in the first quarter of 2021, a nearly 20 percent rise.
Revenue jumped 39 percent from a year earlier to 123.8 billion dirhams in the first quarter, the data showed.
The UAE’s net operating surplus was up 128.7 percent from 15.9 billion dirhams in the first quarter of last year.
The UAE in October approved a 58.9 billion dirhams federal budget and in June proposed 1.23 billion dirhams in additional spending. The federal budget is just a fraction of state spending as individual emirates, such as Abu Dhabi and Dubai, also have their own budgets.
Spending on compensation of government employees in the first quarter rose 16.6 percent year on year to 28.7 billion dirhams. Social benefits expenditure was up 7.4 percent to 14.1 billion dirhams.
Read more:
UAE calls for de-escalation in Gaza Strip
Around one in three UAE online shoppers struggle to identify fraud, scams: Survey
UAE’s Etihad Rail says national network project is steaming ahead
-
UAE calls for de-escalation in Gaza StripThe United Arab Emirates has called for calm in the Gaza Strip amid ongoing violence, urging de-escalation to prevent civilian casualties.For the ... Middle East
-
Around one in three UAE online shoppers struggle to identify fraud, scams: SurveyAround one in three online shoppers in the United Arab Emirates still struggle to identify fraud and scams, according to a survey conducted by the ... Gulf
-
UAE’s Etihad Rail says national network project is steaming aheadEtihad Rail has revealed the rapid headway that is being made on the UAE’s mega national network project with newly-released aerial images showing the ... Gulf