London Metal Exchange suspends Russian nickel from warehouses in UK

The London Metal Exchange on Tuesday banned Russian nickel from its approved warehouses in Britain unless it was exported before July 20.
The move follows a decision on April 1 to ban other Russian metals including copper, lead, primary aluminium, and aluminium alloy from British warehouses.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
That was in response to the British government placing 35 percent additional duties on those metals as part of a package of sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, which it has now extended to nickel.
The exchange said there was currently no Russian nickel stored in its British warehouses.
The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd , said in a statement that there was significant risk that someone receiving such metal from British warehouses would be hit with very high additional costs.
Britain has two approved locations for LME warehouses, in Hull and Liverpool. The latter currently has 198 tonnes of nickel stored there.
Read more: Britain, Denmark contribute additional money, weapons to Ukraine
-
UK to import rare Australian gas cargo as energy crisis buildsThe UK is about to receive liquefied natural gas from far-off Australia for the first time in at least six years, highlighting the European region’s ... World News
-
UK sees biggest rise in workers from abroad since start of COVID-19Britain recorded its biggest rise in foreign workers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the year to June, driven overwhelmingly by workers ... Economy
-
Britons held by rebels in Ukraine’s Dontesk deny being mercenaries, plead not guiltyThree Britons who were held by rebels in Ukraine’s Donetsk People’s Republic have pleaded not guilty to charges of being mercenaries, the BBC reported ... World News
-
UK unemployment remains stable, inflation slams wagesBritain’s unemployment rate remains close to 50-year lows, but wage values are falling at a record pace with inflation at the highest level in decades ... World News
-
New Zealand to deploy 120 troops to Britain to train Ukrainian personnel: PMNew Zealand is sending 120 military personnel to Britain to help train Ukrainians in front-line combat, the government said on Monday.The deployment ... World News
-
Britain, Denmark contribute additional money, weapons to UkraineBritain and Denmark announced more aid to Ukraine in the form of money and weapons in connection with an international donor conference in Copenhagen ... World News