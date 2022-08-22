Nakheel’s new master plan for Dubai Islands redefines concept of waterfront living

Nakheel, the Dubai-based world-leading master developer, has unveiled a new vision for Dubai Islands which will redefine the concept of waterfront living. Comprised of five islands with a total area of 17 sq. kilometers, Dubai Islands have been designed to enhance the wellbeing and lifestyles of residents and visitors.



Aligning with Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Dubai Islands (formerly known as Deira Islands) will reinforce the emirate’s position as a global destination of choice for residents, visitors and investors.



Each island will have its own unique offerings, with innovative living experiences, cultural hubs, recreational sport beaches, and beach clubs, all in one interconnected location within easy access of the city and airport.

Connectivity

Located along Dubai’s northern coastline, Dubai Islands are easily accessible by land and sea through road bridges and water transport. The islands are within a short distance from the Dubai International Airport, Dubai Creek, Jumeirah, and Downtown Dubai.

The islands will be home to over 80 resorts and hotels, including luxury and wellness resorts, boutique, family and eco-conscious hotels, supporting Dubai’s ambition to boost the tourism and hospitality sector by increasing the number of hotel keys.



With over 20 kilometers of beaches, including a Blue Flag certified beach, approximately two square kilometres of parks and open spaces and premium golf courses overlooking the Arabian Gulf, Dubai Islands will increase the length of beaches and areas dedicated to public parks.



A well-connected network of marinas, promenades, and pathways for water and road transportation, walking and biking support the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan in developing vibrant and healthy communities.



Naaman Atallah, Chief Executive Officer at Nakheel, said: “Dubai Islands are an integral part of the future vision for the emirate, focusing on enhancing the health, happiness, and wellbeing of residents and visitors, as well as providing the highest standards and variety of urban infrastructure and facilities. Dubai Islands will add to the Nakheel portfolio of residential, retail, hospitality, and leisure developments, offering another destination within a destination.”

