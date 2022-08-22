.
UAE’s non-oil trade rise 17 pct to top $288 billion in first half

General view of the Abu Dhabi city is seen from observation deck of Emirates Towers in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, December 23, 2018. (Reuters)
General view of the Abu Dhabi city is seen from observation deck of Emirates Towers in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (Reuters)

Reuters

The United Arab Emirates’ non-oil trade hit 1.058 trillion dirhams ($288.06 billion) in the first half of 2022, up 17 percent from a year earlier, the vice president said on Monday in a tweet.

The Gulf country’s non-oil trade half-year topped 1 trillion dirhams for the first time, said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who is also the UAE’s prime minister and ruler of Dubai.

Non-oil exports in the first half reached roughly 180 billion dirhams, up 8 percent, and accounted for about 17 percent of non-oil trade.



Imports jumped 19 percent to nearly 580 billion dirhams, making up 55 percent of non-oil trade. Re-exports were up 20 percent to almost 300 billion dirhams and constituted 28 percent of non-oil trade.

“We were determined to remain open for business and, with big trade deals with India and others, we signaled that we wanted to be at the forefront of jump-starting a post-COVID economy,” UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Al Zeyoudi said in a statement.

The UAE signed free trade deals with India and Israel in thefirst half of this year, and another with Indonesia in July.

