  • Font
The corporate logo of EMAAR is seen in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 28, 2018. Picture taken December 28, 2018. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed
The logo of Emaar. (File photo: Reuters)

Emaar jumps on recommendation to ditch foreign ownership cap

Bloomberg

Published: Updated:

Emaar Properties PJSC’s shares rallied after its board recommended removing a cap on the amount of the Dubai developer’s shares that foreigners can own.

Shareholders will consider the proposal at a meeting on September 21, according to a statement.

The foreign-ownership limit is currently set at 49 percent. Shares in the firm advanced as much as 4.7 percent at the open before trimming gains to 3 percent by 10:12 a.m. local time.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and BlackRock Inc. are among the firm’s foreign owners, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The stock is included in major global benchmarks tracking developing-nation equities, including the widely-tracked MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

