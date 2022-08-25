Emaar jumps on recommendation to ditch foreign ownership cap
Emaar Properties PJSC’s shares rallied after its board recommended removing a cap on the amount of the Dubai developer’s shares that foreigners can own.
Shareholders will consider the proposal at a meeting on September 21, according to a statement.
The foreign-ownership limit is currently set at 49 percent. Shares in the firm advanced as much as 4.7 percent at the open before trimming gains to 3 percent by 10:12 a.m. local time.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and BlackRock Inc. are among the firm’s foreign owners, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
The stock is included in major global benchmarks tracking developing-nation equities, including the widely-tracked MSCI Emerging Markets Index.
