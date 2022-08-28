Saudi Arabia tops in dates exports, with more than 300 species fetching $324 mln
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia exported more than 300 species of dates, enough to qualify the country to top the world from among 113 countries, after producing 1.54 million tons of dates annually in 2021.
This was revealed in a recent report by TradeMap website of the International Trade Center (ITC), a multilateral agency with a joint mandate with the World Trade Organization and the United Nations through the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Saturday.
The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (EWA), in a report, said that Saudi Arabia’s dates exports amounted to $324 million (1,215 billion Saudi riyals), making the dates cultivation sector a key contributor in boosting national investments and exports, as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.
Saudi Arabia is home to more than 33 million palm trees planted in more than 123,000 agricultural properties in 13 administrative regions, the Ministry said.
The transformative industries of palm trees and products are considered among the world’s most important, with the Ministry succeeding in registering dates in the International SuperFruit Index at the World Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) which has announced 2027 as the International Year for Dates, said the Ministry report.
