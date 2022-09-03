India’s anti-money laundering agency searches Paytm, Razorpay

India’s anti-money laundering agency said it was searching the premises of online payment companies including Razorpay Pvt Ltd, Cashfree Payments and Paytm Payment Services Ltd.

The search operations, conducted in the tech hub Bengaluru yesterday, were a part of a probe involving a Chinese loan app case where there were allegations of extortion and harassment of customers, according to an e-mailed statement from the investigation agency. “During inquiries, it has emerged that these entities are controlled/operated by Chinese persons,” it said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

They forged documents of Indians, making them “dummy directors of the companies that were generating proceeds of crime through merchant accounts held with payment gateways and banks,” the investigating agency said, adding it has seized INR17 crore ($2.1 million).

The latest move underlines heightened scrutiny of Chinese companies, following a Himalayan border clash between the two nuclear-armed neighbors in 2020 that left 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead.

Razorpay said some of its merchants were investigated by law enforcement about a year and a half ago.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, the authorities requested additional information to help with the investigation,” the company said. “We have fully cooperated and shared KYC and other details. The authorities were satisfied by our due diligence process.”

Paytm declined to comment.

Read more:

Indian FM meets UAE President with letter from Modi during visit for trade discussion

Lightning strikes kill 23 people in eastern India

India’s top court grants interim bail to Modi critic Teesta Setalvad