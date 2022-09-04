Bahrain to restructure board of wealth fund Mumtalakat: BNA

Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, the prime minister, has issued an order to restructure the board of sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat Holding with Finance Minister Salman bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa as its chief executive, state news agency BNA reported on Sunday.
Mumtalakat, which has a little more than $18 billion in assets under management, released its standalone annual results in June, showing that it had swung to profit in 2021 from a loss in 2020.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Its portfolio includes stakes in British racing team and supercar maker McLaren and Aluminum Bahrain, the world’s largest aluminum smelter outside of China.
-
Iraq plans on buying more wheat to boost local flour production: State agencyIraq’s trade ministry said it plans to import more wheat for local flour production to decrease dependence on more expensive imported flour, the ... Economy
-
Turkish warship docks in Israel as bilateral ties warmA Turkish warship has docked in Israel for the first such visit in more than a decade as relations between the US allies improve following fierce ... Middle East
-
GCC nationals allowed entry to Bahrain with ID cardsAll GCC nationals will now be allowed into Bahrain with their ID cards or passports, without pre-arrangements, the Bahraini Nationality, Passports and ... Gulf
-
Bahrain in advanced talks with cloud computing companies in push to diversify economyBahrain is in advanced talks for investment deals with cloud computing companies from the United States, China and the United Arab Emirates, an ... Gulf