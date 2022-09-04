Pakistan finmin expects economy to grow more than 3.5 percent this FY: Report
Pakistan Finance Minister Miftah Ismail expects the economy to grow more than 3.5 percent for the fiscal year that started in July, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Ismail predicted inflation, running at the highest in 47 years and the second-highest in Asia, was close to its peak and would average 15 percent for the year, the report said.
Curbs on luxury items may remain in place for longer than currently anticipated, Ismail was quoted as saying.
Read more:
Pakistan calls for international flood relief help
Saudi Crown Prince offers his condolences to Pakistani president over deadly floods
-
Pakistan calls for international flood relief helpPakistan appealed Saturday for help from the international community in responding to unprecedented flooding that has left at least 1,265 people dead. ... World News
-
Saudi Crown Prince offers his condolences to Pakistani president over deadly floodsSaudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman offered his condolences to Pakistani President Arif Alvi after deadly monsoon flooding and rains ... Gulf
-
UAE president orders relief aid to flood-hit PakistanUrgent relief and humanitarian assistance will be provided to Pakistan on the orders of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed after the south Asian ... Gulf