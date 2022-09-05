Turkey’s inflation stays at 80 percent in boost to Erdogan

Turkey’s official inflation rate barely changed on Monday in a sign that a year-long crisis that has seen prices soar by 80 percent may finally be starting to ease.
The TUIK state statistics agency said that consumer prices rose by 80.2 percent in August from a year earlier.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The figure was fractionally higher than the 79.6 percent reported in July and only a small bump up from the 78.6 percent reading in June.
Turkey’s prices have been steadily rising since a low of 16.6 percent in May 2021.
The strategically important developing nation lurched into its latest economic crisis when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched an unorthodox experiment that attempted to fight inflation by lowering the main interest rate.
Conventional economic theory embraced by almost every other big nation pursues the exact opposite approach.
But Erdogan argues that higher interest rates contribute to price increases by making borrowing more expensive for businesses.
The pious president also says that charging interest violates Islamic rules against usury.
The central bank said over the weekend it expects the inflation rate to fall to 65 percent by the end of the year.
Erdogan himself says prices will only start falling in January.
The crisis has seen the ruling party’s approval ratings drop to historic lows heading into the next general election due by June 2023.
Read more:
Turkey’s lira dips again, down 22 pct so far this year following inflation fears
Turkey hikes gas and power prices, household gas prices up 30 percent
Turkey’s central bank says expects disinflation process to start
-
Turkey: Inflation hits almost 80 pct, peak could be nearTurkish inflation rose to a fresh 24-year high of 79.6 percent in July, data showed on Wednesday as the lira’s continued weakness and global energy ... World News
-
Turkey’s annual inflation shoots up to 24-year high of 78.6 pctTurkey’s annual inflation rate jumped to a 24-year high of 78.62 percent in June, data showed on Monday, just above forecast, driven by the Ukraine ... Economy
-
Turkey’s lira dips again, down 22 pct so far this year following inflation fearsThe Turkish lira slid 0.9 percent against the dollar on Wednesday, bringing its losses to 22 percent this year, after worries about a surge in ... Economy
-
Erdogan tells Putin Turkey can mediate in standoff over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plantTurkey can mediate in a standoff over Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station which is occupied by Moscow’s troops, President Recep Tayyip ... World News
-
Turkey increases electricity, gas prices by 20 pct for homes, 50 pct for industryTurkish authorities hiked electricity and natural gas prices for households by around 20 percent and by around 50% for industry on Thursday, putting ... World News