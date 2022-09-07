Egypt’s net foreign reserves mostly unchanged as IMF deal in focus

Egypt’s net international reserves saw a slight decline in August, as authorities strive to secure International Monetary Fund assistance and more investments from Gulf allies.
The figure was $33.142 billion last month versus $33.143 billion in July, the central bank said Wednesday in a statement. It’s the lowest since June 2017, according to Bloomberg calculations.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The North African nation is racing to buttress the economy after Russia’s war on Ukraine sent food and fuel import bills soaring and helped spur an exodus of foreign portfolio investors from the local debt market.
Egypt’s government has said there’s reassuring progress in talks with the IMF on a so-called Extended Fund Facility.
The reserve figures are being closely watched amid speculation on how the most populous Arab nation will handle its external funding gap and debt commitments. Pressure is mounting on the Egyptian pound even after it was devalued by about 15 percent in March, with economists and analysts saying it needs to fall further.
Gulf nations have pledged more than $22 billion in deposits and investments to help Egypt ride out the economic shock-waves of the Ukraine conflict. Only a fraction of those investments have yet been finalized.
Read more: Egypt backs flexible pound amid devaluation calls, IMF talks
-
Egypt’s foreign reserves drop to $37 bln with Ukraine war shockEgypt’s net foreign reserves fell sharply to $37.082 billion in March from $40.994 billion in February, the central bank said on Thursday, noting that ... Economy
-
Egypt backs flexible pound amid devaluation calls, IMF talksEgypt’s government now favors a more flexible currency to support an economy that’s come under pressure from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a top ... Middle East
-
Egypt requests IMF support as economy buffeted by Ukraine spilloverEgypt has requested the International Monetary Fund’s support to implement a comprehensive economic program, the IMF said on Wednesday, adding that ... Economy
-
UAE investments in Egypt increase by 169 percent in first half of 2022: DataInvestments made by the United Arab Emirates in Egypt rose to $1.9 billion during the first half of 2022, accounting for a 169 percent year-on-year ... Economy
-
UAE’s Al-Futtaim Group eyeing to invest up to $1 bln in Egypt: Cabinet statementDubai-based Al-Futtaim Group said it is eyeing investments in Egypt worth $700 million to $1 billion over the next three years, an Egyptian cabinet ... Economy
-
UAE’s ADQ to allocate $10 bln in investments in partnership with Egypt, JordanAbu Dhabi state holding firm ADQ will allocate $10 billion in investment for projects with Egypt and Jordan, the United Arab Emirates’ state news ... Gulf
-
Saudi Arabia’s PIF sets up company to invest in EgyptSaudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has set up a company to invest in promising Egyptian sectors, extending a policy of pumping money into the ... Gulf