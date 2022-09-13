UK unemployment remains close to 50-year lows after easing over the summer, but sky-high inflation continues to squeeze wages, official data showed on Tuesday.
The unemployment rate fell to 3.6 percent in the three months to the end of July, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.
That was the lowest level since 1974, the ONS said. The latest level compared with 3.8 percent for the three months to the end of June, it added.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Despite many workers receiving pay increases to help cope with inflation that is sitting at a 40-year high above 10 percent, wages in real terms have slid 2.8 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office noted.
Britain is suffering a cost-of-living crisis as energy and food bills soar in particular.
Read more:
UK energy price cap to rise 80 pct a year
Surging energy, construction prices hit UK economic growth, raise recession risk
Surviving energy bills forces drastic steps by UK businesses
-
India restricts rice exports, could fuel food inflationIndia banned exports of broken rice and imposed a 20 percent duty on exports of various grades of rice on Thursday as the world’s biggest exporter of ... World News
-
France, Germany pledge to act together to support economy against inflationFrance and Germany pledged on Friday to act together to protect households and companies from soaring energy prices, while also using fiscal policy to ... Economy
-
Sri Lanka inflation hits 64.3 percent in August on costlier fuelSri Lanka’s headline inflation climbed to a fresh record in August, although the spike is unlikely to force the central bank to resume tightening ... Economy